Blessington man hit brother with wheelbrace in row over land

A 28-year-old man who assaulted his brother with a wheel brace in the course of a row over land was before Naas Court last Thursday.

Kevin O’Sullivan, of The Dowery, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, appeared on February 15. The court was told that he pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm.

Solicitor Conal Boyce said the defendant and his brother lived in two separate mobile homes on property owned by their father.

Garda Inspector John Costello said the offence took place around 7pm on May 22 of last year at Manor Kilbride.

Mr O’Sullivan used a wheel brace in the assault, causing his brother harm. The brother received six stitches after the assault. The row was over land. Mr Boyce said his client called an ambulance.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told concern remained over the relationship between the brothers. He adjourned the case until September 6 for a victim impact statement from Mr O’Sullivan’s brother.

He also asked that a Probation Welfare Services report be prepared with a view to ‘restorative justice’ and ‘family mediation’.

The judge told the defendant: “This doesn’t mean you won’t go to jail. If you continue fighting with your brother you will go to jail. If you stop, I may consider not sending you to jail. There is no point in having your land if you are in jail and cannot enjoy it,” he said. “Come back and be getting on. No ifs. No buts.”