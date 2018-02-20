Killeen Golf Club near Naas damaged during break-in

A considerable amount of damage was caused to the Killeen Golf Club premises, Painestown, Kill, during a break in.

CCTV cameras captured two males entering the premises on February 14 at 7.45pm.

The alarm was activated during the incident. Damage was caused to the front door and to the bar area when an attempt was made to force open the bar shutter and a cash register.

A garda spokesman said the pair spent a considerable amount of time trying to break into a storeroom.