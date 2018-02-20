25 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today
There are 25 patients on trolleys today at Naas Hospital.
The level of overcrowding at the facility has prompted a request from the Health Service Executive for patients to visit a GP instead of attending the hospital.
The worst overcrowding at hospitals in this area is at the Mater Tallaght and Beaumont where 37, 33, and 27 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately available.
There is chronic overcrowding too at Tullamore Hospital where 49 patients are without a bed while at Portlaoise the figure is 19, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
