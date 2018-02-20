Goats stolen in Naas

Gardai in Naas are investigating the theft of two pygmy goats .

The animals, a fully grown goat and a younger goat, were stolen from a barn on land at Newhall, Naas .

It happened between 6pm on February 17 and 8am on February 18.

It’s understood the owner was in the United States when the goats were taken.

One of the goats is dark blue in colour and has light blue colouring on the chest along with an upside down L marking. The second goat is coloured black and white, though mainly black.

The Leader understands that a similar theft took place at the same location two years ago and one of the goats was later found “dumped in a field.”

It’s also understood that the goats are taken in pairs because if they are removed individually they are much more likely to create noise and the less valuable animal is then discarded.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas gardai at 884300.