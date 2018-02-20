Driver caught speeding by Naas gardai was taking new car 'for test drive'
Fine and points
Naas Roads Policing Unit have fined two drivers for speeding.
The two motorists were clocked doing 144kmph and 149kmph.
Gardaí say one driver had only bought the car and was 'taking it for a test drive'.
Both drivers receieved €80 fines and 3 points on their licence.
Naas Roads Policing Unit: €80 fine and 3 pts for both driver. One driver had only bought the car and was 'taking it for a test drive'. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/2cjqgh1Nmd— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 19, 2018
