Driver caught speeding by Naas gardai was taking new car 'for test drive'

Fine and points

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Driver caught speeding by Naas gardai was taking new car 'for test drive'

Naas Roads Policing Unit have fined two drivers for speeding.

The two motorists were clocked doing 144kmph and 149kmph.

Gardaí say one driver had only bought the car and was 'taking it for a test drive'.

Both drivers receieved €80 fines and 3 points on their licence.