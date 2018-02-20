"Don't go" to Naas Hospital today
Patients are being advised to stay away from Naas Hospital today.
The Health Service Executive says hospital management have activated the escalation policy, adding that the hospital is experiencing high levels of attendances and admissions.
Hospital management is requesting that patients iniitally visit their GP for medical assessment where possible. It adds that the situation will be “reviewed on an ongoing basis.”
