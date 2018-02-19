Timmy Kennelly was best-paid legal aid solicitor in Kildare in 2017

Details of legal aid payments to solicitors and barristers who represented people in Kildare in 2017 have been released by the Department of Justice.

Naas solicitor Timmy Kennelly comes out on top with payments of €183,558.43.

Legal aid is only granted to solicitors in cases where their clients are deemed not capable of covering their own legal costs in criminal cases only, and should not be considered as the full income of a solicitor.

Second is Conal Boyce on €90,239.66 followed by Jacqueline McManus on €83,005.79. David Powderly got €79,946.17 while Matthew Byrne got €73,621.62.

David Gibbons got €49,861.89, Joseph Coonan €41,519.55, Tony Hanahoe €38,281.57, Stephen Walsh €38,194.31, Barry Powderly €37,567.38, Cairbre Finan €36,555.65, Thomasina Connell €17,848.51, Jason Teehan €12,712.62, Frank Taaffe €11,536.51, Robert Dore €8,724.85, Eoin O’Connor €6,415.21, Avril Delaney €4,199.27, Arthur Denneny €2,544.15, Violet Behan €1,035.00, Lesley Ryan €768.13, Luke Hanahoe €654.95, Catherine Ghent €547.78 and Christopher Grogan €253.16

Barristers who will be familiar to Kildare people include Sharbee Morrin who received €44,481.72, Karl Hanahoe €36,646.20, Sarah Connolly €34,026.32, Keith Branigan €17,556.66, Maurice Coffey €13,129.02, Willie Hughes €8,708.40 and Aisling Murphy €2,135.00 all of whom are junior counsel.

They are dwarfed by Edenderry man and senior counsel Damien Colgan who was paid €237,875.53.