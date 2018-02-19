WATCH: Kildare ballroom dancer and teammates blow Ireland's Got Talent judges away

Allenwood dancer Dane Connolly (9) and his Latin and Ballroom dancing group, Xquisite, impressed judges on Saturday night’s Ireland’s Got Talent (February 17).

So much so, that judge Denise Van Outen pressed the golden buzzer.

"Everything about that from that from the start to the finish was fantastic," she said.

This means the team go straight through to the semi-finals.

They performed as five juvenile couples to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

The group of 10 dancers range in ages from 8 to 11 years old.

They are the third golden buzzer recipients of the series so far, with just three shows aired.

WATCH HERE: