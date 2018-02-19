Overcrowding at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding is a problem at Naas Hospital, where 27 patients are being treated on trolleys today.

This is more than any other hospital in the eastern region, with the exception of Tallaght Hospital where 45 patients have been admitted without a bed being immediately available.

There 51 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 18 on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.