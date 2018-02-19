Clane wheelchair group gets Aldi donation

The Irish Wheelchair Association's Clane branch is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi's Community Grants programme.

The staff at the Clane store have awarded the organisation a €500 grant in recognition of its dedicated work and significant contribution with the local community and to help support its essential services.

Aldi's group buying director Finbar McCarthy said: "The work and services provided by the Irish Wheelchair Association are crucial to communities across Ireland. Giving back to local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support their work."

Aldi's grants programme provides each employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, communtiy group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support.