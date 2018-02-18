19-year-old man remanded at Kildare court over allegations of sex with underage girls

Reporting restrictions have been put on reports of a case in which a 19-year-old man has been accused of having sexual intercourse with underage persons known to him from a school.

At Naas District Court on Thursday last, February 15, the State said it will be alleged the man had unlawful sexual intercourse with females between October 1 and December 31, 2015. He was 17 years old at that stage.

It is also alleged that he had unlawful sexual relations with an underage person on a number of occasions between January 9 and March 27 of last year, when he was 18 years old.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by Gardai that the man made no reply when over 30 separate charges were put to him. The court was told two females involved in the alleged offences were 13 and 14.

The 19-year-old is currently in custody and was remanded in custody until February 22 next. A Book of Evidence is being prepared. Reporting restrictions were put to avoid identifying or naming the parties or the school.