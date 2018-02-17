WEATHER UPDATE: A dry day in store for County Kildare

Spring has arrived - at least for a day.

Today (Sat.) will a dry day across County Kildare. Met Eireann expects any rainfall to be confined to the western half of the country, principally Donegal, Mayo and Cork.

It will be sunny across Co. Kildare but temperatures are only likely to between 7 and 10 degrees.

However, looking further ahead Sunday will be cloudy and damp though amounts of rainfall are not predicted to be heavy.

At this stage the early days of next week are expected to be dry, if a little cold.