Decision due on renovation of derelict cottages in Kildare town

A decision is due this week on the renovation of the longstanding derelict Fairview Cottages in Kildare town.

Thomas Waters wants to renovate and extend the existing protected cottages numbered two to 12, facing onto Shraud Street. The work, if approved, will include sympathetic conservation of external elevations, removal of flat roof sub-standard extensions and replacement with new single storey extensions to the rear of the existing cottages.

He also wants to demolish five sub-standard cottages numbered 15 to 19 and build two residential blocks consisting of a total of 11 duplex townhouses and five apartments.

The development, if approved, will also include a new vehicular entrance, new pedestrian entrance, construction of pathway/grass tree lined verge to southern boundary and resurfacing and widening of the southern boundary laneway.

Car parking is also provided.

The Kildare branch of Birdwatch Ireland has asked that nesting boxes for Swifts and protection for bats be put in place during construction.

Four objections were lodged by local residents, who were concerned that homes at Lourdesville would be overlooked. The capacity of the road structure was also raised.

