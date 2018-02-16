19 new social houses handed over to residents in Kilcock

A new social housing development which will provide homes for 19 families on the housing list was officially opened in Kilcock this morning.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Damien English, cut the ribbon on the devleopment at the Paddocks.

The Mayor welcomed the delivery of the first scheme of homes constructed by Kildare County Council under the Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness, noting that “while this is the first development constructed by Kildare County Council in a number of years, there are many more homes in the pipeline which will be delivered under the current housing delivery programme”.

The homes were built by Meath company Kercon Construction. Six of the houses were handed over before last Christmas and the remaining 13 were delivered in mid-February.

Kildare County Council’s Chief Executive, Mr Peter Carey, welcomed the delivery of 19 social homes in Kilcock, noting that “the construction of new homes by local authorities will play a key part in meeting delivery targets under the Rebuilding Ireland programme”. Mr Carey thanked the contractor for the efficient delivery of the houses and also acknowledged that this development was much needed in Kilcock.