Kildare boy (9) to appear on Ireland's Got Talent

A young 9-year-old Kildare boy will appear on this weekend’s Ireland’s Got Talent.

Dane Connolly, from Allenwood, will take to the stage on this Saturday’s show (February 17) along with nine of his fellow ballroom dancers.

The group, made up of five juvenille couples, normally compete against each other, but are now hoping to make a big impression as a team in front of the four judges.

The group range in age from 8, up to 11.

Dane is the only child from Kildare, with three from Rathnew Co. Wicklow, and six from Dublin.

They are all part of Xquisite dance school in Dublin.

Tune into Ireland’s Got Talent on TV3 from 7:30pm tomorrow night (February 17) to see how they get on!