Drugs worth €500,000 seized in Maynooth, Co Kildare, as man (19) arrested

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated value of €500,000, pending analysis, during an operation in Maynooth this afternoon. One man, aged 19, was arrested.

A vehicle was intercepted in Maynooth at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon and the drugs were seized.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Kildare regions.