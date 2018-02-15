Tributes paid to the late John Ellis from Kildare town

Kildare town is deeply saddened by the passing of John Ellis.

John was a retired member of the defence forces and member of O.N.E. He was a dedicated community man all his life and nothing was too much trouble for him. He was one of the people who spent time collecting money for the swimming pool fund.

For many years he ran the community games in the town and never lost his love for sport. Since his passing, people have been recalling how John would organise games for the children on the green, and keep them entertained for hours during the school summer holidays.

His passion for sport and getting children involved in sport was recalled by members of Kildare Town Soccer Club, where John was heavily involved in setting up the underage system, and was both a manager and referee for many years with the underage section.

John was kind with his words, and generous with his time, and took pride in his area where he mowed the greens until recent years.

He is survived by his wife Kay, son Pat, daughters Catherine, Brigid, Annmarie and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, son in-laws and daughter in-law.

Mr Ellis’s funeral arrangements are as follows: Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Friday, 16 February, from 4pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.