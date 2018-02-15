Sparks fly as car clamp removed by consaw in Newbridge

A video of a man removing a car clamp with a consaw outside the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge has attracted over 357,000 views on Facebook.

Posted by Cian White last Tuesday, February 13, the footage has been shared 2,950 times on social media.

Titled “Only in newbridge do people take their clamp off with a con-saw”, the video also shows a parking company van parked nearby.