Cash stolen from Allenwood house

A sum of cash was stolen from a house in Allenwood North.

Naas gardai say that one of the house occupants was upstairs at the time and the incident happened within a fifteen minute timeframe - between 4-4.15pm on February 9.

It’s understood that the house was entered via a back door and the money was in a money box. Gardai believe the culprit left through the front door and may not have known the house was occupied. A silver coloured car was seen in the area at the time, but no registration is available.