Kildare Village appeals €1.4m planning contribution for walkway to town

Kildare Village has appealed a demand for €1.4m for the construction of a walkway from the shopping outlet to Academy Street as part of its multi-million euro expansion.

The third phase includes two new restaurant/cafes, 29 additional retail units, 460 car parking spaces over two levels and the demolition of a restaurant.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the expansion however, on January 31 Value Retail Dublin Ltd lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against two of the planning conditions.

Value Retail Dublin Ltd is urging the board to significantly reduce the €1,450,000 contribution for the walkway. It disputes the costs set out by the council and says that €362,500 would be more fair and equitable.

The company also described the rates and calculations for the €372,500 separate special development contribution as excessive, but it did not appeal that determination.

It did however, object to the omission of a large unit from the plans to make way for the construction of the walkway to Academy Street. The company said agreement can be made to keep another area free of development within the outlet to provide an alternative walkway link to the street.

The company stressed the third phase of the outlet would have to seamlessly integrate with the existing development and it was keen to allow greater accessibility between Kildare Village and the town centre.

Value Retail Dublin Ltd will also have to pay almost €500,000 in development levies