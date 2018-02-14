Kildare teen (16) with life-threatening illness granted wish of meeting The Script

The Make-A-Wish foundation has granted a dream wish to a young Naas teen.

Triona Seery (16) is living with pulmonary capillaritis, and her one true wish was to meet Irish rock band The Script.

Make-A-Wish Ireland made this possible after one of the Dublin bands gigs in the 3Arena last weekend.

Triona’s wish experience included an overnight at the Gibson Hotel, hair styling courtesy of Peter Mark and a make-up session at MAC to ensure Triona was feeling at her very best before heading to 3Arena.

When Triona met the band she was overcome with joy as they posed for photos and gave her The Script merchandise.

Wish Day will take place across Ireland on Friday March 9 when Make-A-Wish volunteers will be selling wristbands and transfers, costing €2 each, at locations including Naas, Maynooth and Celbridge. 100% of proceeds collected will support wish granting for children living with life-threatening illnesses. To sign up to volunteer visit www.makeawish.ie/wishday.

Last year, in Kildare alone, the charity made wishes come true for sixteen local children living with life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.