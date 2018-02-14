Irish hearts broke watching Kildare Harry Potter fan Heywood on First Dates

It was a date to remember for Kildare man Heywood Richardson on First Dates Ireland last night, February 13.

But not for the right reasons.

The 23-year-old waiter from Maynooth, who’s dream woman is Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, had flowers in hand hoping to find true love.

“Someone to challenge me”, he laughed. “Someone who’s funny too, maybe clash a bit comedy wise, goofy would be amazing”.

However, it wasn’t meant to be as his date was a no-show.

“It’s awful but you do have to move on, you got to kiss a few frogs to find your match”.

Heartbreaking!

In case you missed it, have a look here. Watch from 32:34.