Decision postponed on Patsy Bud Kelly Naas inquest

The Kildare County Coroner’s Court has postponed a decision as to whether an inquest in to the death of the late Patsy “Bud” Kelly is required.

On February 12, the case of Patrick Kelly (or Patsy ‘Bud’ Kelly), who died on August 22 2015 was mentioned.

The Coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, said a person had been found guilty of an offence in connection with this case and sentenced.

Under Section 25 of the Coroner Act 1962, he can opt not to have an inquest on the basis that all relevant information had been made available at the trial. But there were special circumstances in which he could hold an inquest including those relating to the families involved. He said a letter from the Kelly family was coming and adjourned his decision to consider it.