Naas hospital pedestrian crossing survey is on the way

An assessment of the number of people and cars using Naas Hospital and the surrounding area is to be carried out by Kildare County Council.

Pedestrian counts and traffic counts are to be carried out to assess the need for the crossing.

This follows a call for a pedestrian crossing at the hospital. The delay in providing a crossing for Naas Hospital has been criticised.

Cllr Darren Scully has called for a crossing outside the 243 bed hospital. Less than a year ago he told a Naas Municipal District meeting that Kildare County Council had indicated that this would be investigated. “There has been no progress,” he said at the most recent meeting. KCC says there are many requests for crossings but this request would be examined.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said the design team is small in number but it could examine pedestrian numbers and traffic movements along Craddockstown Road.

Sonya Kavanagh, KCC, said that while the crossing is warranted there is not enough money available.

Cllr Seamie Moore has supported the call for the crossing. “It is very dangerous. There is not enough room in the car park so people park outside.”