Number of houses in proposed new Newbridge estate increased to 280

The developer behind plans for a 183 home Newbridge development including a nursing home and creche has increased the number of homes to 280.

Kildare County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development was appealed last August.

The original plans included 220 houses, a 120-bed nursing home and a creche at Ballymany.

However, the development was changed under further information submitted to the council.

The applicant cut house numbers to 183, reduced the size of the nursing home, made revisions to the phasing of the works including the link road and updated the Environmental Impact Statement.

The council refused permission citing concerns about the capacity of the nearby junction to cater for the extra traffic.

The council said an area of archaeological potential had been identified on the western side of the site and the positioning of the nursing home and link road could impact on that.

Cowlara Ltd wants to build the mixed use development on the site, which is bounded to the north by the Standhouse Road, and the rear of dwellings fronting that road; and the Ballymany Road to the south.

The Keadeen Hotel, gardens of houses at the Elms, and a playing field lie to the east of the site, while farmland is located to the west, of the proposed site.

The original plans allowed for a new distributor road to be built along the western part of the site incorporating a new junction off Standhouse Road.

The company has now published a revised notice on the instruction of An Bord Pleanála. It said it will be replacing the detached and semi-detached dwellings with apartment/duplex dwellings resulting in an increase in the number of dwellings.

The final decision will now rest with the board.