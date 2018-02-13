Deaths in Kildare - February 13, 2018

Attracta Cantwell, Waterbarrack, Kilkenny / Dublin / Kildare.

February 11. Peacefully after a long illness in the loving care of the Matron & staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, deeply regretted by her loving sons Jack & Victor, her friend Theresa, brothers Ignatius, Jim, Tom & Gerard, sister Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock, on Thursday at 10am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Bernard (Ber) Clarke, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare.

February 11. Husband of the late Mary and father of Frances, Willie, Bernie, Marie, Sinead and the late Pauline. Will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Alice, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, on Tuesday from 4.o’c to 8.o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Paddy Dunne, Irishtown, Athy, Kildare.

February 12. Husband of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jackie, Sandra, Samantha, Mary and Nancy, his sister Teresa, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, eight grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 1.30pm on Wednesday, to arrive at the Church of Saints Mary and Laurence, Crookstown for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

Sheila Earley (née McDonald), Naas, Kildare

February 10. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Naas Hospital, Sheila, beloved wife of the late Oliver and dear mother of Ann, Rosaleen, PJ, Martin, Louise and Aaron; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers Shamie and Collie, sisters Kathleen and Carmel, sons-in-law Shane, Thomas and Patrick, daughter-in-law Vanessa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Lizzy Dunne who cared for Sheila at home.

Reposing on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery.

Frances MacLeod (née Walsh), Leixlip, Kildare / Shankill, Dublin / Julianstown, Meath

February 11. Peacefully. Sadly missed by her loving sons Robert and Sean, sisters Angela, Chrissie, Margot and Clare, Robert’s partner Nicky, Sean’s partner Kim, grandchildren Ewan and Daniel, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan, on Thursday evening (February 15) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, on Friday morning (February 16) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Anthony Malone, Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare

February 10. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, Malahide and previously in the care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Patricia & Monica, brother P.J., brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery