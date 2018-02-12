More power tools robbed in Naas and Sallins
Power tools have been taken from two work sites in the Naas area, adding to the spate of similar crimes in the locality.
A Stihl 410 model concrete saw was taken from a housing estate near Sallins on February 9. The incident happened at about 3.50pm while the owner, a contractor from Dublin, was working in the Willouise area of Sherlockstown. It was stolen from a Renault Kangoo van (registration 11-D-36954).
A high pressure power washer and a bkva generator were stolen from the Kildare County Council managed water treatment plant in Osberstown, Naas. This incident happened between February 4 and February 6.
Any information about either incident should be forwarded to Naas garda station (884300).
