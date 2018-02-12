Kildare man scoops massive €257k lotto win in Newbridge bookies

A lucky BoyleSports customer won €257,503 from his €3 bet on the Lotto Plus 1 over the weekend.

Kildare punter, Derek Delaney, placed his bets in BoyleSports’ Newbridge shop on Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The €2 accumulator was on the five numbers 8, 9, 27, 32 and 45. Defying monumental odds of 125,000/1, all five numbers were drawn and resulted in the mammoth windfall of €250,002.

His luck didn’t stop there however, as he also placed a €1 bet on the four numbers 8, 9, 27 and 32 on the same draw, which returned an added bonus of €7,501. The two bets had a combined stake of just €3 and returned the jaw dropping sum of €257,503 in total.

He will be presented with his cheque tomorrow.