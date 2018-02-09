Kildare man charged with cultivating cannabis

A 40 year old man, Keith Brown, has appeared at Naas District Court on charges of cultivating cannabis herb at his home.

He was also charged with having it in his possession at his home at 107 Sarto Road, Naas, on May 18 2017.

Garda Inspector Mel Smith said there were three plants, each valued at around €800 at street value, plus another €4,000, an estimated street value total of €6,500.

Inspector Smith said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the charges be tried summarily in the District Court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan accepted jurisdiction in the case. He order disclosure of evidence to the defence and adjourned the matter until June 27, remanded Mr Brown on bail.