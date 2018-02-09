Man charged with alleged Kildare rape

Reporting restrictions have been place of case of a man charged with rape in Kildare in March 2017.

At Naas District Court (February 7), the 26 year old man appeared for service of the Book of Evidence.

He was sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on a charge of alleged rape.

The Court was told that the core of the allegation is that the alleged 26 year old female victim and a female friend went back to a premises with a group of males.

Garda Sgt Des McHale said the two women opted to sleep in the same bed in the house after which, it is the alleged, the offence took place.