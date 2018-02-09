Kildare man charged with handling stolen tools

A 37 year old Kildare man has appeared at Kilcock District Court charged with handling stolen property at his home address in west Kildare.

Mark McDonagh, 9 Ard Carraig, Clogherinkoe, Carbury, appeared at the Court on February 6.

Garda Inspector John Costello said the State is alleging that he was in possession of tools valued up to €20,000.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that it will be alleged that the owner identified the tools found at the property in Clogherinkoe after Gardai followed up adverts on Done Deal website.

The Director of Public Prosecution has opted to charge Mr McDonagh via a lesser summary charge not via trial in the Circuit Court.

Judge Zaidan questioned this.

Inspector Costello said that it is not being alleged that Mr McDonagh stole them but he had them in his possession.

Mr McDonagh, denying the charges, said that he bought the tools at the market. The judge said if theft was alleged he would not accept jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until March 20.