Kildare Garda Traffic Corps numbers drop by 41% in five years

Kildare Garda Traffic Corps numbers have dropped by some 41% in just five years.

Just 24 members of the force are assigned to Traffic Corps in the Kildare Garda Division in 2017. That was a decrease of some 17 personnel since 2012, when there were 41 gardai assigned to patrolling Kildare’s Roads.

The numbers had been steadily decreasing over the previous five years. In 2016 there were 25 members in the Kildare Traffic Corps; in 2015, 34; in 2014, 36; in 2013, 39, in 2012 and 2011, 41, in 2010, 40 and in 2009, 36.

The falls, which were reflected in figures obtained by Longford TD Robert Troy, reflect a nationwide fall in the numbers of gardai on Traffic Corps duty. In 2011 there were 940 officers dedicated to roads policing. This declined to 669 in 2016 and fell further to 643 in 2017.

