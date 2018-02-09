Woman's death near Naas today not suspicious – Gardai believe
Tragedy
Naas General Hospital
Gardai do not believe any suspicious circumstance surround the death of a woman earlier today.
The female victim died when a car went ablaze in the Brannockstown-Dunstown area, roughly between Naas and Kilcullen, not far from the main route linking the two towns.
Emergency services personnel attended the scene, a secluded area, at 7.15am and efforts to contact family members are ongoing.
The woman's body has been taken to Naas Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on