Woman's death near Naas today not suspicious – Gardai believe

Gardai do not believe any suspicious circumstance surround the death of a woman earlier today.

The female victim died when a car went ablaze in the Brannockstown-Dunstown area, roughly between Naas and Kilcullen, not far from the main route linking the two towns.

Emergency services personnel attended the scene, a secluded area, at 7.15am and efforts to contact family members are ongoing.

The woman's body has been taken to Naas Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.