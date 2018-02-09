Deaths in Kildare - February 9, 2018

Sheila Bell (née Walshe), Moorefield Villa, Moorefield Road, Newbridge.

February 8. Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Sheila, wife of the late Billie and mother-in-law of the late Celine Delaney; sadly missed by her loving sons Pat, Dick, Dan & Billy, daughters-in-law Anne, Rose, Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Dan & Rose’s residence in Mile Mill, Kilcullen, on Friday from 12 o’clock with prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 12.15 o’clock via her residence on Moorefield Road, Newbridge and walking from there to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 1.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Helena Bracken (née Higgins) Treacy Meadows, Newbridge / Terenure, Dublin.

February 8. Peacefully at Naas Hospital with her family by her side. Helena, wife of the late John; sadly missed by her loving children John, David, Deirdre, Brenda, Maurice and Ed, sister Marguerite, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o'clock on Friday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Breda Fenn (née Hughes) Mullagh, Cavan / Ashbourne, Meath / Kildare

February 7. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, Co. Meath. Breda (Tomee), predeceased by Chris. Loving mam to Tommy, Natalie and Julie. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Darran, grandchildren Alana, Matthew, Jesse, Isabelle, Jake and Bowie, brothers John and Andy, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Julie Fenn, Laganara View, Kentstown from 3pm until 8pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am arriving to Kentstown Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private on Saturday morning.

Michael Hall, St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge.

February 7. Michael, husband of the late Rita; sadly missed by his loving family, his sons Michael, Mark and Damian, daughter-in-law Maureen, sisters Maura, Joan and Kay, brothers Tommy, Richard and John, grandchildren Aileen and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 4.30 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dunfierth Farm Autistic Residential Community. Donations box in the Church.

Maura Ryan (née Harrison), Ballyfarsoon, Monasterevin.

February 8. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Kevin and Tony. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Samantha, grandchildren Stephanie, Shane and Rachel, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday from 12:00 noon. Rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Saturday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice and Moore Abbey. House private on Saturday morning please.