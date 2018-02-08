New Kildare Garda Chief, Brian Sutton set to take up new role tomorrow

County Kildare will have a new Garda Chief Superintendent tomorrow (February 9) when Brian Sutton moves to Naas to take over the Kildare Garda division.

He is moving from the role of Detective Superintendent at Crumlin to take over the Kildare role.

The outgoing Chief Superintendent in Kildare, Gerry Roche, who is from Galway, is moving to take over the Chief Superintendent role in Limerick, also tomorrow.

The outgoing Limerick Chief Superintendent, Dave Sheehan, has been promoted to Assistant Garda Commissioner, with responsibility for the Garda road policing section.