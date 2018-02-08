Kildare odour issues case adjourned

A case taken by the Environmental Protection Agency over odours in the Naas area has been adjourned until September 3.

The agency is taking a case against the Arrow Group Limited, the Maudlins Industrial Estate, Naas, and three Waterford based individuals over odours at Maudlins.

At Naas District Court (February 5), Judge Desmond Zaidan heard that disclosure of evidence was made the previous week. He said there had been “a lot of messing” surrounding this case. He adjourned the matter to September 3, saying it would proceed then.