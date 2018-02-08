Gardai investigating two linked incidents of criminal damage at home in Ballitore

Gardaí in Athy are appealing for information on two incidents of criminal damage at a home in Ballitore, which they believed to be linked.

On January 12, a car was burnt out in the driveway of a house in Griesemount, Ballitore between 6-8pm.

On January 20, a front room of the house was set on fire at approximately 7:40pm.

Gardaí are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy on 059 863 4210.