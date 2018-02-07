Kildare men wanted for Rose of Tralee escort role

Kildare men are encouraged to apply to be an escort at this year’s Rose of Tralee festival.

The festival takes place from August 17-21.

The role of the escort is to look after his Rose and ensure her time at the Festival is a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Interviews will take place at the Glen Royal Hotel and Leisure Club in Maynooth in April, while the successful candidates will take part in a team-building Boot Camp in Kerry next June. The Rose Escorts will then participate in a range of Festival events in August including the Gala Rose Ball, three Parades and a week packed full of entertainment.

In order to be eligible to be a Rose Escort at the Rose of Tralee International Festival applicants must:

• Be male, 21 years of age by 1st January 2018 and not have reached your 31st birthday on or prior to 1st September 2018

• Be unmarried or never been married

• Be born in Ireland or of Irish origin by virtue of one of your ancestors having been born in Ireland

• Be available for Selection events and if selected be available for the International Festival events from 15th to 21st August 2018 in Tralee.

One of the gentlemen will be announced by Dáithí Ó Sé as the Rose Escort of the Year live on RTÉ television on Monday August 20 2018.

Each candidate will be charged an application fee and should he be chosen as a Rose Escort, he will be required to obtain sponsorship of €1500.

Lads who are man enough to apply for the job of a lifetime as a Rose of Tralee Escort can do so online www.roseoftralee.ie/apply before Tuesday 20th March or email admin@roseoftralee.ie for more information.

