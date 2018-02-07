Funeral of Brannockstown accident victim Abigael Conlon (3) is on Friday

The funeral of three year old Abigael Conlon, who died on Sunday following a road accident near Kilcullen takes place on Friday in Dublin.

The infant sustained fatal injuries in a two car road accident between Brannockstown and Kilcullen on Thursday morning last.

She died at Temple Street Children's Hospital. Abigael was travelling with her father Colm, who also sustained injuries in the collision.

Her funeral mass takes place on Friday at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore (which is administed by the Oblate Fathers) at 11.30am and will be followed by burial at Newland's Cross Cemetery.

Abigael was an only child, who is also survived by her mother Amy. Her family have requested family flowers only for the funeral ceremony; but donations can be made to Temple Street Hospital and there will be a donation box in the church.