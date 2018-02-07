Kildare properties to go under the hammer in huge online auction

BidX1, an online auction house, have announced details of their upcoming February auction, offering over 350 properties across three days in what will be their largest online auction to date.

Residential properties are going under the virtual hammer on February 22 and 23, while the commercial auction will take place the following week, on February 28.

A 0.84 acre parcel of land at Loughminane in Kildare town has a reserve price of €15,000. The site, which is in vacant possession, is situated to the rear of 12 semi-detached houses within a residential development.

A semi-detached four-bedroom house at Beech Close, the Friary, just off Main Street in Castledermot has a reserve of €150,000.

A second-floor two-bed apartment at the Waterways, Sallins, has a reserve of €135,000. A mid-terrace two-bed house at Pound Lane in Maynooth has a reserve of €165,000.

The property up for auction at Roseberry, Newbridge

A mid-terrace three-bed at Oldtown Demesne in Maynooth has a reserve of €250,000, and there is a €210,000 reserve on a detached four-bedroom home at Roseberry in Newbridge.

A detached three-bedroom home at Lowtown, Robertstown, has a reserve of €135,000.

Jonathan Fenn, Director at BidX1 and Head of Residential Auctions, commented: “We kicked off the year by announcing our acquisition of leading UK property auctioneers, Andrews & Robertson. Having pioneered the use of online auctions in Ireland in 2015, expansion into the UK is an exciting development for us, and we intend to hold our first UK online auction this spring."

"Today sees the launch of the first Irish auctions of the year with a bumper 350 lot catalogue, totalling more than €60m on reserve, and providing a welcome injection of commercial and residential stock into what has so far been a quiet market. This will be our largest online auction to date so we’ve spread it across three days – 22nd, 23rd and 28th February.”

The residential catalogue also features exclusive properties across Ireland, including The Overlook in Porterstown, Dublin 15. A detached five bedroom house on more than 2 acres overlooking the 4th & 5th hole of Castleknock Golf Club, the property is reserved at €1,000,000.

In South Dublin, an attractive mid-terrace three bedroom house on Sandymount Road in Dublin 4 is going under the hammer with a reserve of €700,000 while a semi-detached four bedroom house on South Lotts Road, also in Dublin 4, is reserved at €630,000.

Other interesting investments include the ‘Trotting Track’ in Portmarnock – a land holding comprising a horse racing track, golf driving range, clubhouse, and office premises – which is guiding €550,000; and a prime South Dublin residential development site in Shankill. The latter extends to 0.88 hectares, carries planning permission for 4 residential units, and is being offered with a guide of €700,000.

