National award for Naas Tidy Towns Greenway project

Naas Tidy Towns has won a national award for its project to connect all residential areas with local schools and sports clubs.

It landed the silver award at the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018, presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA (Local Authority Members Association), an umbrella body for county councils all over Ireland.

The Naas Greenway is project to create a route which can be used by cyclists and walkers and which is traffic-free.

The project also includes the communities of Sallins, Kill and Johnstown and in the long term it will be connected to Dublin.