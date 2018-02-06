There is severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation some 35 patients have been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

This is more than any hospital in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin facilities.

The next worst hospital in this region in terms of overcrowding today at Beaumont Hospital on Dublin's northside.

There are 11 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 21.