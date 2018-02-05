Enfield girl (16) finalist in Top Model UK

A 16-year-old from Enfield will compete in Top Model UK in April.

Sarah Ainscough, a fifth year student in Scoil Mhuire Trim, will travel to London with mum Sylvia, and her aunt, to take on up to 15 other models on April 7, 2018.

Sarah was shortlisted after applying herself, with minimal modelling experience.

“I had never done modelling before and I actually found a really good interest in it so that’s why I’m trying to get into it now, really excited”, she said.

Sarah, who is 5'8, will be hoping to make a big impression on the day.

“You do your own personal style, you get to wear your own lingerie or swimwear, and there’s a winner for every category, I think there’s five different categories, and there’s one overall winner, even if you don’t win you get jobs from it, so that would even be a bigger opportunity in London.”

