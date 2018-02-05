Naas Library move to Town Hall is confirmed

The relocation of Naas Library, as reported in the Leader over two years ago, has been confirmed.

Kildare County Council has signed a contract with a firm of architects which will lead to a plan to convert the Town Hall to accommodate the library - currently located at the Canal Harbour.

The contract, with Dublin-based Deaton Lysaght Architects, will provide “an integrated design solution for the conversion of Naas Town Hall into Naas Community Library. The Town Hall premises is a former jail building built originally in 1796 by the then Naas Corporation.

In 1904 the building was renovated into the Town Hall.

Among the building's features is an Italian classical style facade including a two faced clock.

Some local politicians, including Cllr Anne Breen have been pressing for more uses to be assigned to the Town Hall and a library was mooted in 2015. Some concerns were expressed about the availability of car parking in the immediate vicinity of the Town Hall but Cllr. Breen said she fully supports the move because the Town Hall it not used enough. “To have the library in the Town Hall would be an asset to the town and it could double as a heritage centre. Local people know where the library is but visitors don't and they are more likely to find the Town Hall,” said Cllr. Breen.

It's not clear what the existing library building will be used for but a community building has been suggested as a possible future use.