Three County Kildare schools get donations of Intel equipment

Three Co. Kildare second level schools have benefitted from free Intel-manufactured computer equipment.

Intel is to donate 500 Genuino 101 development boards across participating schools. The boards, geared to learning environments, are powered by the Curie microchip developed by an Intel Ireland design team. This donation is supported by both online and elective training events for participating teachers, including an intensive workshop for teachers held on January 27 in the Intel Ireland Campus in Leixlip.

It follows recent announcement by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton about the introduction of Computer Science as a leaving certificate subject in September 2018.

Pictured: Maeve Byrne, Eddie Fanning, Kieran Clancy and Gwen Campbell

However, many students are already engaging in innovative learning of this type by undertaking the short course in Coding as part of their junior cycle programme, and this number looks set to rise further in the coming years

Pictured: Maeve Byrne, Jennifer Murphy, Rachel Burke and Tadhg O'Connell.

“This is the biggest involvement by post-primary schools since we began the programme of support for schools interested in including the Coding short course at Junior Cycle. 175 schools applied which reflects the growing appetite and enthusiasm in developing teacher and student skills in the vitally important area of coding,” commented Clare McInerney, education and outreach manager of SFI-backed Lero.

Lero is a global leader in software research. It combines the best in Irish software talent by bringing together researchers from Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, IT Tralee, NUI Galway, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin and University of Limerick. It is funded by Science Foundation Ireland as well as by contracts from Irish and international technology corporations.

Maeve Byrne, Public Affairs, Intel added, “Computer science is present in every aspect of modern society and is creating millions of fulfilling and well rewarded jobs in Ireland and across the globe. Fundamental understanding of how computer hardware and software operate and relate to everyday life is central to a 21st century educational system. Intel is delighted to be participating in this programme and making available technology developed in Ireland.”