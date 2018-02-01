364 new Newbridge houses and creche get approval despite concerns

An Bord Pleanala has given the go ahead for a 364 home development at Roseberry and Rickardstown.

A number of appeals had been lodged against the development, which was granted permission last August.

The plans, which was changed on foot of requests from Kildare County Council, do not feature any of the originally proposed duplex/apartment units.

Rickardstown/Roseberry Residents Association, Roseberry Hill Residents Association and another local resident had all appealed the go ahead.

Applicant, Tom O'Brien (Receiver of Assets of Declan Gardiner), had also lodged an appeal in relation to 20 of the conditions.

The overall layout of the development had been tweaked as well as changes to house types, design and the mix of designs, including an increase in the number of two bedroom houses.

The applicant also increased the amount of open space, changed boundary treatments and made road improvements.

Originally the development would have contained 385 houses, but that was cut by 21.

Some 45 submissions were originally made on the plans, including Scoil na Naomh Uilig Parents Association, Sarsfields GAA club and various local residents associations.

Many cited traffic potential traffic disruptions, and the lack of existing local facilities as causes of concern. Others were also concerned about possible flooding.

An Bord Pleanála stressed no houses should be occupied until the Newbridge Eastern Interceptor Sewer has been commissioned and is in operation.

Not more than 93 dwellings should be built in the first phase.

It said the crèche should be finished and made prior to people moving into houses in phase two of the development.