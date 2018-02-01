Suspended jail sentence for uninsured Kildare mother

A 32-year-old woman with 12 previous convictions was given a two-year suspended jail sentence and a four-year driving ban after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance last year.

The woman was stopped by Gardai on April 6 2017.

She had a child in the car when she was stopped.

At Naas District Court (January 31), Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was told the defendant, Amy Nolan, of 235 Oakfield Park, Naas, had been convicted of driving without insurance in both 2015 and 2016.

In May 2016, she was disqualified for two years from driving.

Solicitor, Tim Kennelly, said Ms Nolan, a mother of four, had “made a very silly mistake.”

Her son had severe special needs and had to be taken to school in Clondalkin. He would become very irate if he could not go and needed routine in his life.

Mr Kennelly asked Judge MacGrath not to jail Ms Nolan.

The judge opted to to suspend the sentence and said that Ms Nolan was disqualified from driving when she was stopped on April 6 last. The judge said Ms Nolan was not helping her children by driving while disqualified.