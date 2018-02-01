Kildare homeless man living in car fined for driving with no insurance

A man who said he was homeless, and living in his car at the time he was charged with driving with no insurance, has been fined €150 for that offence at Derrymullen, Robertstown, on March 8, 2017.

But Raymond Price (25), of Patrick View, Bluetown, Allenwood North, Naas, who pleaded guilty, was not disqualified from driving for two years, which Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, said was now mandatory unless there were “special circumstances”.

Mr Price said he now lived between his sister and his mother.

Judge MacGrath said it “might be stretching it a bit” to say there were special circumstances, but gave him the benefit of the doubt.