69 lucky Kildare lotto jackpot winners since first draw in 1988

There have been 69 lucky Lilywhite jackpot winners since the first lotto draw in 1988.

Winners from across the county have scooped almost €93 million in prizemoneys since the very first draw on April 16.

This Saturday marks the 3,000th draw.

A ticket sold in Kildare is the sixth highest win in the country.

On March 12, 2008, one winning ticket worth €14,543,033 sold in Tesco, Newbridge was claimed by a group of two people.

Overall, the National Lottery has handed more than €4.4 billion in the last 29 years.