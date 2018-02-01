69 lucky Kildare lotto jackpot winners since first draw in 1988

Almost €93 million in prizemoney given out

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

There have been 69 lucky Lilywhite jackpot winners since the first lotto draw in 1988.

Winners from across the county have scooped almost €93 million in prizemoneys since the very first draw on April 16.

This Saturday marks the 3,000th draw.

A ticket sold in Kildare is the sixth highest win in the country.

On March 12, 2008, one winning ticket worth €14,543,033 sold in  Tesco, Newbridge was claimed by a group of two people.

Overall, the National Lottery has handed more than €4.4 billion in the last 29 years.