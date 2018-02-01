TRAFFIC ALERT: Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road closed following serious collision 

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision which occurred on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road this morning, February 1 2018.

The collision, involving two cars occurred at approximately 8:30am. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. The extent of the injuries sustained are unknown at present.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station